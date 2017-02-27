Merger of Oregon medical, recreational marijuana programs proposed
Dispensary owner Ed Medina says the supply of Oregon Health Authority approved marijuana is dwindling, as more growers go recreational. "I've laid off two employees already, this week alone."
