Demolishing a recession in Klamath Falls
Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd hopes to see more 'blighted' structures demolished in the near future. "With permission of the owners that own the property, we're going to remove a few, four to be exact; blighted homes within the county."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Wed
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb 5
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan '17
|looking for nate
|1
|Feather Moore rat (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|taco9999
|10
|Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Tamara knows who ...
|6
|car fo' sale
|Nov '16
|Rapman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC