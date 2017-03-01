Community policing approach lowers Klamath Falls crime in 2016
A community policing initiative in Klamath Falls has been deemed a success, as the city has reported a seven-year low in crime statistics. The Herald and News reported Sunday that city data show a 7.4 percent reduction in crime in 2016, compared with the previous year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released ...
|Wed
|Just do it
|2
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb 17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb 15
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb 5
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan '17
|looking for nate
|1
|Feather Moore rat (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|taco9999
|10
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC