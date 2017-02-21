Bobcat threat in Klamath Falls suburb

Bobcat threat in Klamath Falls suburb

Friday Feb 17

Brad Ross says the youngest of his three goats was attacked and killed Tuesday night in his backyard. He said, "I walked back there by the fence, and I saw blood, and saw hair - I looked around, then I saw the young goat laying there by the bush."

Klamath Falls, OR

