a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be...

a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released in Klamath Falls

There are 2 comments on the KOBI NBC5 story from Tuesday Feb 28, titled a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released in Klamath Falls. In it, KOBI NBC5 reports that:

According to Klamath County Community Corrections, Robert Frederick Burss will begin his post-prison supervision on March 3. He plans to move to a hotel in the 100 block of North 2nd Street, near downtown Klamath Falls. Officials said Burss has previously been convicted on numerous charges including rape, sexual abuse, lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and attempted rape.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Tacobob

Klamath Falls, OR

#1 Wednesday Mar 1
Can't we make all the rapist live together in a lockdown area and film it Infront of a live studio audience.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Just do it

Philadelphia, PA

#2 Wednesday Mar 1
Tacobob wrote:
Can't we make all the rapist live together in a lockdown area and film it Infront of a live studio audience.
They need to castrate them, should take care of problem lol
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr Feb 17 Denise Coates 1
News Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute Feb 15 glad-tidings 1
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb 5 Urfy durrr 15
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Jan '17 Eeezes 4
Emergency Attempt To Locate Jan '17 looking for nate 1
Feather Moore rat (Mar '16) Jan '17 taco9999 10
Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15) Dec '16 Tamara knows who ... 6
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Klamath County was issued at March 06 at 3:03PM PST

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,873 • Total comments across all topics: 279,358,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC