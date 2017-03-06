a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released in Klamath Falls
There are 2 comments on the KOBI NBC5 story from Tuesday Feb 28, titled a oeViolent dangerous offendera to be released in Klamath Falls. In it, KOBI NBC5 reports that:
According to Klamath County Community Corrections, Robert Frederick Burss will begin his post-prison supervision on March 3. He plans to move to a hotel in the 100 block of North 2nd Street, near downtown Klamath Falls. Officials said Burss has previously been convicted on numerous charges including rape, sexual abuse, lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and attempted rape.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
|
#1 Wednesday Mar 1
Can't we make all the rapist live together in a lockdown area and film it Infront of a live studio audience.
|
#2 Wednesday Mar 1
They need to castrate them, should take care of problem lol
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bright Beginnings Day Care Ctr
|Feb 17
|Denise Coates
|1
|Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute
|Feb 15
|glad-tidings
|1
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Feb 5
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan '17
|looking for nate
|1
|Feather Moore rat (Mar '16)
|Jan '17
|taco9999
|10
|Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Tamara knows who ...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC