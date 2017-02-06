These California and Oregon farmers l...

These California and Oregon farmers lost water in 2001. Now they want to be paid.

Friday Jan 27 Read more: The Island Packet

Northern California and Oregon farmers who lost irrigation water in 2001 for the sake of fish are plunging into a climactic courtroom battle for tens of millions of dollars in compensation. Years in the making, the trial set to start Monday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims near the White House involves a lot of money, but that's not all.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Klamath County was issued at February 06 at 3:53AM PST

Klamath Falls, OR

