Suspect asks to disqualify DA in Klam...

Suspect asks to disqualify DA in Klamath Falls murder case

Monday Jan 23

A man accused of taking part in a murder-for-hire scheme has asked a judge to disqualify the Klamath County District Attorney's office from prosecuting his case, alleging a conflict of interest. The Herald and News reports a former lawyer for Zane Skeen was hired last year as a Klamath County prosecutor.

