Plumas Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

Plumas Bancorp , the parent company of Plumas Bank , today announced record earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016. Earnings during the fourth quarter of 2016 totaled $2.1 million an increase of $459 thousand, or 28%, from $1.6 million during the three months ended December 31, 2015.

