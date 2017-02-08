Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute

Klamath Falls Senior Center dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: KOBI NBC5

A Klamath Falls woman claims she's been unfairly banned from the Senior Center, where she served on the board for 4 years. Linda Gray recently took her dispute to the Klamath County Commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Feb 5 Urfy durrr 15
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Jan 16 Eeezes 4
Emergency Attempt To Locate Jan 15 looking for nate 1
Feather Moore rat (Mar '16) Jan '17 taco9999 10
Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15) Dec '16 Tamara knows who ... 6
car fo' sale Nov '16 Rapman 5
News Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla... Nov '16 KlamathFallscandrive 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,686,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC