Klamath Falls home damaged by fire

Klamath Falls home damaged by fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Around 10:10 Monday morning, firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 4200 block of Summers Lane in Klamath Falls. Firefighters said all residents of the home had safely evacuated by the time they arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Sun Urfy durrr 15
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Jan 16 Eeezes 4
Emergency Attempt To Locate Jan 15 looking for nate 1
Feather Moore rat (Mar '16) Jan 7 taco9999 10
Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15) Dec '16 Tamara knows who ... 6
car fo' sale Nov '16 Rapman 5
News Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla... Nov '16 KlamathFallscandrive 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Klamath County was issued at February 06 at 3:53AM PST

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,617,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC