Klamath Falls home damaged by fire
Around 10:10 Monday morning, firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 4200 block of Summers Lane in Klamath Falls. Firefighters said all residents of the home had safely evacuated by the time they arrived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Urfy durrr
|15
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan 15
|looking for nate
|1
|Feather Moore rat (Mar '16)
|Jan 7
|taco9999
|10
|Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Tamara knows who ...
|6
|car fo' sale
|Nov '16
|Rapman
|5
|Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla...
|Nov '16
|KlamathFallscandrive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC