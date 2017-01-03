Klamath Co. Police arrest woman in Ne...

Klamath Co. Police arrest woman in New Years Day homicide

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: KOBI NBC5

Klamath Falls Police have arrested a woman on manslaughter charges, after her boyfriend was found dead just after midnight on Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of High Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feather Moore rat (Mar '16) Sat taco9999 10
Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15) Dec '16 Tamara knows who ... 6
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Nov '16 Angela 13
car fo' sale Nov '16 Rapman 5
News Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla... Nov '16 KlamathFallscandrive 1
Gay Klamath Falls (Aug '08) Nov '16 lucascho 52
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Klamath County was issued at January 09 at 7:05PM PST

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,119

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC