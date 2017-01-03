Girlfriend arrested in man's killing;...

Girlfriend arrested in man's killing; 3rd homicide in 6 days

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: The Progress

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in Klamath Falls early Sunday. Klamath County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that the death marks the third homicide handled by the county's major crimes team in the past six days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feather Moore rat (Mar '16) Sat taco9999 10
Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15) Dec '16 Tamara knows who ... 6
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Nov '16 Angela 13
car fo' sale Nov '16 Rapman 5
News Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla... Nov '16 KlamathFallscandrive 1
Gay Klamath Falls (Aug '08) Nov '16 lucascho 52
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,635 • Total comments across all topics: 277,778,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC