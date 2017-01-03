Girlfriend arrested in man's killing; 3rd homicide in 6 days
A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her boyfriend in Klamath Falls early Sunday. Klamath County District Attorney's Office said in a news release that the death marks the third homicide handled by the county's major crimes team in the past six days.
