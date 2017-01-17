Get to know Jackson Countya s new She...

Get to know Jackson Countya s new Sheriff, Capt. Nathan Sickler

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KOBI NBC5

Jackson County Commissioners have named Capt. Nate Sickler as Sheriff. Captain Sickler has been serving in the role since former Sheriff Corey Falls stepped down at the end of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09) Mon Eeezes 4
Emergency Attempt To Locate Jan 15 looking for nate 1
Feather Moore rat (Mar '16) Jan 7 taco9999 10
Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15) Dec '16 Tamara knows who ... 6
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Nov '16 Angela 13
car fo' sale Nov '16 Rapman 5
News Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla... Nov '16 KlamathFallscandrive 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,477 • Total comments across all topics: 278,054,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC