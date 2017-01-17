Get to know Jackson Countya s new Sheriff, Capt. Nathan Sickler
Jackson County Commissioners have named Capt. Nate Sickler as Sheriff. Captain Sickler has been serving in the role since former Sheriff Corey Falls stepped down at the end of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
