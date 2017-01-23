Ex-Klamath sheriff denied grand jury notes ahead of trial
Klamath County Sheriff Frank Skrah listens during a court appearance on Oct. 14, 2016. Skrah was indicted in September 2015 on nine misdemeanor counts related to three instances of alleged excessive use of force and one instance of alleged neglect of property owner's rights related to his role as sheriff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Jan 15
|looking for nate
|1
|Feather Moore rat (Mar '16)
|Jan 7
|taco9999
|10
|Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Tamara knows who ...
|6
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|13
|car fo' sale
|Nov '16
|Rapman
|5
|Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla...
|Nov '16
|KlamathFallscandrive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC