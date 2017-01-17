'A place for wellness'
The Klamath Works Human Services Campus got a nod of approval from the city's Planning Commission Monday night, and will move ahead to city council for consideration. Commissioners voted to recommend a zone change and planned unit development at the site of the human services campus on the 1900 block of South Sixth Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ore. woman says ex held her captive 3 days (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Eeezes
|4
|Emergency Attempt To Locate
|Sun
|looking for nate
|1
|Feather Moore rat (Mar '16)
|Jan 7
|taco9999
|10
|Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15)
|Dec '16
|Tamara knows who ...
|6
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|13
|car fo' sale
|Nov '16
|Rapman
|5
|Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla...
|Nov '16
|KlamathFallscandrive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC