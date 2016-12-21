Missing person found dead in abandoned home
Klamath Falls, Ore.- A homeless man missing since May has been found dead inside an abandoned home on Maryland Ave. in Klamath Falls. Oregon State Police found James Craiger's body on Dec. 14, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15)
|Dec 9
|Tamara knows who ...
|6
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|13
|car fo' sale
|Nov '16
|Rapman
|5
|Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla...
|Nov '16
|KlamathFallscandrive
|1
|Gay Klamath Falls (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|lucascho
|52
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Bow to me goverment, I pay your taxes
|Oct '16
|IPayYourBillsPeas...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC