Man injured in drive-by shooting in Klamath Falls
According to the department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the 500 block of E Main Street about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Officers tended to the victim until emergency workers arrived. The man was then taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center, where he was still receiving treatment Friday morning.
