Klamath Falls stabbing victim speaks out
He says the man who attacked him did so after he had an affair with his wife - but he denies getting her pregnant. 'Bubba' doesn't want us to use his actual name, but he does want to tell his side of the story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15)
|Dec 9
|Tamara knows who ...
|6
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|13
|car fo' sale
|Nov '16
|Rapman
|5
|Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla...
|Nov '16
|KlamathFallscandrive
|1
|Gay Klamath Falls (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|lucascho
|52
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Bow to me goverment, I pay your taxes
|Oct '16
|IPayYourBillsPeas...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC