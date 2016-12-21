For Every Kid Campaign Update: Send a Safe Routes Postcard

The For Every Kid Coalition is focusing on the 2017 legislative session and the fight for dedicated funding for Safe Routes to School education programs and street improvements near schools. you ever seen the movie "Miracle on 34th Street"? Do you remember that scene where they bring bags and bags of letters into a courtroom to prove a point? That's what we are aiming for with our postcards for Safe Routes to School! Please help us fill bags with post cards sharing why Oregonians want Safe Routes to School.

