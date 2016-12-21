Drug trafficking organization dismantled in southern Oregon
Klamath Falls, Ore.- A large drug trafficking ring has been busted, after a two month investigation by the Basin Interagency Narcotics Team . Investigators say the ring was responsible for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine throughout southern Oregon and northern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Klamath Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15)
|Dec 9
|Tamara knows who ...
|6
|Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|Angela
|13
|car fo' sale
|Nov '16
|Rapman
|5
|Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla...
|Nov '16
|KlamathFallscandrive
|1
|Gay Klamath Falls (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|lucascho
|52
|Library district Plan A
|Oct '16
|Rob tha tizzy ass...
|1
|Bow to me goverment, I pay your taxes
|Oct '16
|IPayYourBillsPeas...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Klamath Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC