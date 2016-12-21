Brother shoots, kills brother near Bonanza
Klamath County District Attorney Rob Patridge spoke with NBC5: "The deceased is Troy Kimball, and the shooter was Travis Kimball. The major crime team has opened the investigation, and we're interviewing witnesses as we speak."
