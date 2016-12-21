Ashland chiropractor's license suspended in sex case
An Ashland chiropractor won't have to register as a sex offender after being convicted Thursday of inappropriately touching a young woman during her massage appointment. Mark Evan Machala, 44, was sentenced to three years of probation Thursday after he pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor sexual harassment charge alleging he touched a 21-year-old patient's breasts during a massage.
