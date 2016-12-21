Ashland chiropractor's license suspen...

Ashland chiropractor's license suspended in sex case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

An Ashland chiropractor won't have to register as a sex offender after being convicted Thursday of inappropriately touching a young woman during her massage appointment. Mark Evan Machala, 44, was sentenced to three years of probation Thursday after he pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor sexual harassment charge alleging he touched a 21-year-old patient's breasts during a massage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Klamath Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tamara at hair company and more (Sep '15) Dec 9 Tamara knows who ... 6
News Oregon man pleads guilty to casino heist (Aug '08) Nov '16 Angela 13
car fo' sale Nov '16 Rapman 5
News Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run in Kla... Nov '16 KlamathFallscandrive 1
Gay Klamath Falls (Aug '08) Nov '16 lucascho 52
News Library district Plan A Oct '16 Rob tha tizzy ass... 1
Bow to me goverment, I pay your taxes Oct '16 IPayYourBillsPeas... 1
See all Klamath Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Klamath Falls Forum Now

Klamath Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Klamath Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Klamath Falls, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,460 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,280

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC