Air stagnation advisory issued for south central Oregon
The advisory includes Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Medford, Ashland, Altamont, Klamath Falls, Beatty, Bly, Chemult, Crescent, Gilchrist and Sprague River. Forecasters expect an inversion over these areas, conditions which include light winds and limited mixing in the air.
