Flash Flood Watch issued June 23 at 2:00AM EDT expiring June 24 at...
PAZ022-023-230900- /O.EXA.KPBZ.FF.A.0004.170623T0600Z-170624T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Armstrong-Indiana- Including the cities of Kittanning, Ford City, and Indiana 824 PM EDT Thu Jun 22 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Armstrong and Indiana. * From 2 AM EDT Friday through late Friday night * Rainfall amounts up to an additional 2.5 inches are possible due to the remnants of Cindy and an approaching cold front.
