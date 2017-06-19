Flash Flood Watch issued June 23 at 2...

Flash Flood Watch issued June 23 at 2:00AM EDT expiring June 24 at...

PAZ022-023-230900- /O.EXA.KPBZ.FF.A.0004.170623T0600Z-170624T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Armstrong-Indiana- Including the cities of Kittanning, Ford City, and Indiana 824 PM EDT Thu Jun 22 2017 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of west central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Armstrong and Indiana. * From 2 AM EDT Friday through late Friday night * Rainfall amounts up to an additional 2.5 inches are possible due to the remnants of Cindy and an approaching cold front.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Armstrong County was issued at June 23 at 2:32AM EDT

Kittanning, PA

