'Coal country is a great place to be from.' But does the future match Trump's optimism?
Construction continues on Corsa Coal's new Acosta Deep Mine on June 5 in Somerset County, Pa. The new mine, which is holding a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, will create more than 70 new jobs and should produce 400,000 tons of metallurgical coal a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kittanning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employee Discriminates At Chase Bank (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|MsObvious
|9
|Armstrong County Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Armstrong
|2
|Debate: Occupy Wall St - Kittanning, PA (Nov '11)
|Apr '16
|Eff OWS
|2
|Anything fun in this town (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Hillbilly
|1
|Debate: Soft Drink Names - Lenape Heights, PA (May '15)
|Nov '15
|Katie Wei
|2
|Trib Total Media has buyer for two daily newspa... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Kenny P
|1
|9 western Pennsylvania newspapers put up for sale (Aug '15)
|Oct '15
|RoidRageTG
|27
Find what you want!
Search Kittanning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC