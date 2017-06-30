95th Annual Camp Meeting Revival Serv...

95th Annual Camp Meeting Revival Services to be held

Friday Jun 16

The 95th annual Camp Meeting Revival Services on the Tri-State Free Methodist Campground, located at 1027 Anderson Boulevard, are taking place at 7 p.m. July 6-16. Public welcome.

Kittanning, PA

