Pa. couple accused in benevolent man's brutal killing

Tiffany N. Hilliard, 30, of Butler, Pa., and Joshua K. Greaves, 34, of Mercer County, face multiple charges in connection to the brutal throat-slashing killing of a 55-year-old man with whom they had been staying at his Kittanning, Pa., home.( The victim, Greg Bosko of Kittanning, Pa., was reported missing in March and later found dead with "sharp trauma of the neck," including his throat slit "multiple times," according to the Butler County Coroner. Now, the couple who had been staying with the victim at his home and who were found driving his car after the man went missing are facing a string of charges, according to the Butler Eagle and KDKA-TV.

