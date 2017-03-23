Jeep Shots From All Over North America
Jason Peffer of Kittanning, Pennsylvania, is the proud owner of this '88 Wrangler YJ. Gone is the original powertrain and in its place is a 302ci Ford V-8, which is backed by a C6 transmission feeding an NP205 transfer case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kittanning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employee Discriminates At Chase Bank
|Mar 12
|JordanFAG
|8
|Armstrong County Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Armstrong
|2
|Debate: Occupy Wall St - Kittanning, PA (Nov '11)
|Apr '16
|Eff OWS
|2
|Anything fun in this town (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Hillbilly
|1
|Debate: Soft Drink Names - Lenape Heights, PA (May '15)
|Nov '15
|Katie Wei
|2
|Trib Total Media has buyer for two daily newspa... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Kenny P
|1
|9 western Pennsylvania newspapers put up for sale (Aug '15)
|Oct '15
|RoidRageTG
|27
Find what you want!
Search Kittanning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC