Family to search Butler for missing man

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Butler Eagle

Family members of a Kittanning man, formerly of Butler, who has been missing for more than a week are asking for help searching for him. Greg Bosko was last seen in the city of Butler on March 20, according to his brother, Dan Bosko of Butler.

