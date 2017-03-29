Court clarifies "stripper" wells, says shale driller does not owe impact fees

An oil and gas company does not owe annual Marcellus Shale impact fees for wells that produced a small amount of gas during some months, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled on Wednesday , reversing a decision by the state Public Utility Commission that said the company had failed to pay nearly $500,000 in fees. The court sided 5-2 with Kittanning-based Snyder Brothers Inc. and the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association.

