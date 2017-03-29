Court clarifies "stripper" wells, say...

Court clarifies "stripper" wells, says shale driller does not owe impact fees

An oil and gas company does not owe annual Marcellus Shale impact fees for wells that produced a small amount of gas during some months, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled on Wednesday , reversing a decision by the state Public Utility Commission that said the company had failed to pay nearly $500,000 in fees. The court sided 5-2 with Kittanning-based Snyder Brothers Inc. and the Pennsylvania Independent Oil and Gas Association.

