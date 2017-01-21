Car buyers will find good deals this year
U.S. car shoppers will find plentiful deals, relatively low interest rates and lots of high-tech choices in the market this year.
Kittanning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Employee Discriminates At Chase Bank
|Jan 30
|Dumb DaddyBaldy
|7
|Armstrong County Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Armstrong
|2
|Debate: Occupy Wall St - Kittanning, PA (Nov '11)
|Apr '16
|Eff OWS
|2
|Anything fun in this town (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Hillbilly
|1
|Debate: Soft Drink Names - Lenape Heights, PA (May '15)
|Nov '15
|Katie Wei
|2
|Trib Total Media has buyer for two daily newspa... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Kenny P
|1
|9 western Pennsylvania newspapers put up for sale (Aug '15)
|Oct '15
|RoidRageTG
|27
