Muslim charms tells a story: Juniata College loans religious relic to American Revolution museum
Smaller than a dime, the little charm easily could have slipped through the small excavation screens when Dr. Jonathan Burns' archaeology students were digging south of here in 2010. Found in the dirt where the colonial era Fort Shirley once stood, the copper trinket is evidence that Muslims were in central Pennsylvania in the mid-18th century, said Burns, professor of archaeology and international studies at Juniata College.
