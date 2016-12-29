Court to hear arguments again in stri...

Court to hear arguments again in stripper well case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

More than a year after the judges on Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court heard arguments in a dispute over when low-producing gas wells must pay the state's Marcellus Shale impact fee, the court has signaled it wants to hear the parties make their cases again. The appellate court, which has three new judges since the case was last argued in November 2015, has listed the case for another round of oral argument in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kittanning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Employee Discriminates At Chase Bank Dec 16 Fink 1
Armstrong County Mugshots (Feb '14) Sep '16 Armstrong 2
Debate: Occupy Wall St - Kittanning, PA (Nov '11) Apr '16 Eff OWS 2
Anything fun in this town (Mar '16) Mar '16 Hillbilly 1
Debate: Soft Drink Names - Lenape Heights, PA (May '15) Nov '15 Katie Wei 2
News Trib Total Media has buyer for two daily newspa... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Kenny P 1
News 9 western Pennsylvania newspapers put up for sale (Aug '15) Oct '15 RoidRageTG 27
See all Kittanning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kittanning Forum Now

Kittanning Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kittanning Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kittanning, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC