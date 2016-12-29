Court to hear arguments again in stripper well case

More than a year after the judges on Pennsylvania's Commonwealth Court heard arguments in a dispute over when low-producing gas wells must pay the state's Marcellus Shale impact fee, the court has signaled it wants to hear the parties make their cases again. The appellate court, which has three new judges since the case was last argued in November 2015, has listed the case for another round of oral argument in February.

