Pa. attorney general sues Grane Healthcare over nursing home conditions
The state Attorney General's Office filed suit this morning against Grane Healthcare Co. of O'Hara, contending the nursing home chain consistently mistreated consumers and misled the commonwealth by offering substandard care at 11 of its 12 facilities.
