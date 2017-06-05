Jordan soldier faces murder charges i...

Jordan soldier faces murder charges in deaths of 3 US troops

A Jordanian soldier faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers whose convoy came under fire at a Jordanian air base last year, a government official said Tuesday. The Jordanian soldier will be tried by a military court, with proceedings to begin Wednesday, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the case.

