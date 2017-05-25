NASA's Chief Medical Officer To Give ...

NASA's Chief Medical Officer To Give Keynote June 17

Monday May 1 Read more: ArkansasBusiness.com

The Arkansas Osteopathic Medical Association on Monday announced that J.D. Polk, NASA's chief health and medical officer, will deliver a keynote address on June 17 during its four-day 32nd Annual State Convention.

