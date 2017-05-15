Vehicle chase ends in crash
A Kirksville, Missouri man is in jail after attempting to elude a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy early Saturday morning on 241st Street in Libertyville. Regan Lynn Channel, 39, led Sheriff's Deputy Kent Lox on a high-speed chase after he failed to stop at a stop sign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kirksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so who went to school with the roofie king (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Crazy
|4
|laplata
|Feb '17
|teaser
|1
|Ariel Johnston (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|sugar daddy
|3
|Sex offender fails to report (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|just sayin
|9
|Whew in kirksville can I find some goods (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|just sayin
|2
|Schappi Dairy (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kay4173
|1
|GENE McCLURE (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|INDIANGURL68
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kirksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC