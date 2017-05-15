Vehicle chase ends in crash

Tuesday Apr 25

A Kirksville, Missouri man is in jail after attempting to elude a Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy early Saturday morning on 241st Street in Libertyville. Regan Lynn Channel, 39, led Sheriff's Deputy Kent Lox on a high-speed chase after he failed to stop at a stop sign.

