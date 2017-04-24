Is it murder if there's no homicide?

Is it murder if there's no homicide?

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WNED

McKim of Kirksville, Missouri, is serving a life sentence without parole for murdering Wendy Wagnon back in 1997. But back in 2013, it was determined that Wagnon actually died from a meth overdose, even though prosecutors have argued that McKim strangled her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
so who went to school with the roofie king (Dec '12) Feb '17 Crazy 4
laplata Feb '17 teaser 1
Ariel Johnston (Oct '16) Dec '16 sugar daddy 3
News Sex offender fails to report (Dec '07) Dec '16 just sayin 9
Whew in kirksville can I find some goods (Oct '16) Dec '16 just sayin 2
Schappi Dairy (Sep '16) Sep '16 kay4173 1
GENE McCLURE (Aug '16) Aug '16 INDIANGURL68 1
See all Kirksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirksville Forum Now

Kirksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kirksville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC