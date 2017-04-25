Bulldogs' Streak Snapped By Kirksville

Bulldogs' Streak Snapped By Kirksville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Trenton Republican-Times

T Photo/Seth Herrold Kade Ockenfels hits a backhand shot during Trenton's 6-3 dual loss to Kirksville on Monday at the THS tennis courts. Ockenfels won his singles match 8-2, but was defeated in doubles play, teaming with Creed Houghton in an 8-6 loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aaron Lopez May 18 Jim 1
so who went to school with the roofie king (Dec '12) Feb '17 Crazy 4
laplata Feb '17 teaser 1
Ariel Johnston (Oct '16) Dec '16 sugar daddy 3
News Sex offender fails to report (Dec '07) Dec '16 just sayin 9
Whew in kirksville can I find some goods (Oct '16) Dec '16 just sayin 2
Schappi Dairy (Sep '16) Sep '16 kay4173 1
See all Kirksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirksville Forum Now

Kirksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Kirksville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,384 • Total comments across all topics: 281,234,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC