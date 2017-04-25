Bulldogs' Streak Snapped By Kirksville

T Photo/Seth Herrold Kade Ockenfels hits a backhand shot during Trenton's 6-3 dual loss to Kirksville on Monday at the THS tennis courts. Ockenfels won his singles match 8-2, but was defeated in doubles play, teaming with Creed Houghton in an 8-6 loss.

