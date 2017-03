IN RE: THE APPLICATION OF AMEREN TRANSMISSION COMPANY OF ILLINOIS FOR OTHER RELIEF OR, IN THE ALTERNATIVE, A CERTIFICATE OF PUBLIC CONVENIENCE AND NECESSITY AUTHORIZING IT TO CONSTRUCT, INSTALL, OWN, OPERATE, MAINTAIN AND OTHERWISE CONTROL AND MANAGE A 345,000-VOLT ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION LINE FROM PALMYRA, MISSOURI, TO THE IOWA BORDER AND ASSOCIATED SUBSTATION NEAR KIRKSVILLE, MISSOURI NEIGHBORS UNITED AGAINST AMEREN'S POWER LINE, Appellant, v. PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF MISSOURI and AMEREN TRANSMISSION COMPANY OF ILLINOIS, Respondents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.