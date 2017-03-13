Deportation, Immigration Bans & Racial Cleansing: America and Nazi Germany

We've all read the history with horror and with the certainty that it could never happen to us: The rise of Hitler and Fascism in the mid-to-late 1930s, at a time when Germany was suffering an economic depression; the subsequent rise of the Third Reich buoyed by a popular nationalistic movement that included deportation of immigrants and embracing racial cleansing manifested by the sterilization of hundreds of thousands of German citizens deemed unworthy to participate in the future "Master Race;" the extermination of six million Jews in Hitler's "Final Solution;" and the invasion and occupation of Europe and Russia that ultimately cost an estimated sixty to eighty million lives.

