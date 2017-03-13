Deportation, Immigration Bans & Racia...

Deportation, Immigration Bans & Racial Cleansing: America and Nazi Germany

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tikkun Magazine

We've all read the history with horror and with the certainty that it could never happen to us: The rise of Hitler and Fascism in the mid-to-late 1930s, at a time when Germany was suffering an economic depression; the subsequent rise of the Third Reich buoyed by a popular nationalistic movement that included deportation of immigrants and embracing racial cleansing manifested by the sterilization of hundreds of thousands of German citizens deemed unworthy to participate in the future "Master Race;" the extermination of six million Jews in Hitler's "Final Solution;" and the invasion and occupation of Europe and Russia that ultimately cost an estimated sixty to eighty million lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tikkun Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kirksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
so who went to school with the roofie king (Dec '12) Feb 26 Crazy 4
laplata Feb 22 teaser 1
Ariel Johnston Dec '16 sugar daddy 3
News Sex offender fails to report (Dec '07) Dec '16 just sayin 9
Whew in kirksville can I find some goods Dec '16 just sayin 2
Schappi Dairy (Sep '16) Sep '16 kay4173 1
GENE McCLURE (Aug '16) Aug '16 INDIANGURL68 1
See all Kirksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kirksville Forum Now

Kirksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kirksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Kirksville, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,542 • Total comments across all topics: 279,665,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC