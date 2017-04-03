3 Green Berets were a executeda and nothing is being done about it, these parents say
Chuck and Cindy Lewellen of Kirksville want their son, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Lewellen, and two other Special Forces soldiers, cleared by Jordan of any wrong doing in an incident where they were shot and killed by a Jordanian commander.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kirksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|so who went to school with the roofie king (Dec '12)
|Feb '17
|Crazy
|4
|laplata
|Feb '17
|teaser
|1
|Ariel Johnston
|Dec '16
|sugar daddy
|3
|Sex offender fails to report (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|just sayin
|9
|Whew in kirksville can I find some goods (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|just sayin
|2
|Schappi Dairy (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kay4173
|1
|GENE McCLURE (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|INDIANGURL68
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kirksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC