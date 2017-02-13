Spliced wire causes widespread internet outage

The first internet outage Monday morning was caused by a cut in a fiber-optic cable just outside of Liberty, which shut off internet connections from Liberty all the way to Kirksville, said Bruce Yager, a customer service technician for AT&T. "Apparently, they re-spliced the fiber-optic cable and apparently had a fiber strand that did not splice together correctly," Yager said Wednesday afternoon, just as service was restored after the second outage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond Daily News.