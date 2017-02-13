Spliced wire causes widespread internet outage
The first internet outage Monday morning was caused by a cut in a fiber-optic cable just outside of Liberty, which shut off internet connections from Liberty all the way to Kirksville, said Bruce Yager, a customer service technician for AT&T. "Apparently, they re-spliced the fiber-optic cable and apparently had a fiber strand that did not splice together correctly," Yager said Wednesday afternoon, just as service was restored after the second outage.
