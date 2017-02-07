Kids Club Wrestles In Kirksville

Kids Club Wrestles In Kirksville

The Trenton Kids Wrestling Club traveled to Kirksville on Saturday, competing in the Tiger Classic. Trenton brought home four first-place medals from the meet, coming from Bryar Foster, first in the 6U/50 division; Spencer Stieh, first at 8U/75; Braydena SBell, first at 10U/85; and Kadena SOwen, first at 12U/135.

