Kids Club Wrestles In Kirksville
The Trenton Kids Wrestling Club traveled to Kirksville on Saturday, competing in the Tiger Classic. Trenton brought home four first-place medals from the meet, coming from Bryar Foster, first in the 6U/50 division; Spencer Stieh, first at 8U/75; Braydena SBell, first at 10U/85; and Kadena SOwen, first at 12U/135.
