Four Trenton Students On TSU Honor List
Four Trenton residents are among those named to the honors for the fall semester at Truman State University in Kirksville. Named to the president's list with a 4.0 GPA was Lexie Tolson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kirksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ariel Johnston
|Dec '16
|sugar daddy
|3
|Sex offender fails to report (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|just sayin
|9
|Whew in kirksville can I find some goods
|Dec '16
|just sayin
|2
|Schappi Dairy
|Sep '16
|kay4173
|1
|GENE McCLURE
|Aug '16
|INDIANGURL68
|1
|so who went to school with the roofie king (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|sig tau brother
|3
|Myra Billington (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Home wrecked surv...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kirksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC