Registration Open for QDMA's 2017 Deer Steward Courses

Registration has opened for QDMA's 2017 Deer Steward courses, which will include a Level I offering in Missouri and Level II courses in Arkansas and Michigan. QDMA's Deer Steward certification program is in its eleventh year of in-person courses.

