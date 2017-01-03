Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens launches state tour
Greitens started his tour Tuesday at Truman State University in Kirksville. He thanked a crowd of supporters on campus and promised to remember them when he takes office Jan. 9. He also planned Tuesday stops in Kansas City and St. Joseph, and visits to cities including Springfield, Joplin and St. Louis later in the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Kirksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ariel Johnston
|Dec 15
|sugar daddy
|3
|Sex offender fails to report (Dec '07)
|Dec 15
|just sayin
|9
|Whew in kirksville can I find some goods
|Dec 15
|just sayin
|2
|Schappi Dairy
|Sep '16
|kay4173
|1
|GENE McCLURE
|Aug '16
|INDIANGURL68
|1
|so who went to school with the roofie king (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|sig tau brother
|3
|Myra Billington (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Home wrecked surv...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kirksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC