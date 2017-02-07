Greater Kansas City Weekend Weather Ice Storm Warning 1/13-1/15
Periods of freezing rain will continue through Sunday evening across northern Missouri. The most significant icing is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Kirksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ariel Johnston
|Dec '16
|sugar daddy
|3
|Sex offender fails to report (Dec '07)
|Dec '16
|just sayin
|9
|Whew in kirksville can I find some goods
|Dec '16
|just sayin
|2
|Schappi Dairy
|Sep '16
|kay4173
|1
|GENE McCLURE
|Aug '16
|INDIANGURL68
|1
|so who went to school with the roofie king (Dec '12)
|Jul '16
|sig tau brother
|3
|Myra Billington (Mar '16)
|Jun '16
|Home wrecked surv...
|2
