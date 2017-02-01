Former Navy SEAL Greitens to take oat...

Former Navy SEAL Greitens to take oath as Missouri governor

Monday Jan 9 Read more: News Tribune

Eric Greitens has been many things in his 42 years, including a Navy SEAL officer, Rhodes scholar, White House fellow, charity founder, best-selling author and inspirational speaker. On Monday, he will begin his new life as a public servant when he is sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor during a ceremony in front of the Capitol building.

