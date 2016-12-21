UMW sets Paino's inauguration ceremony

University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino wants to create a fund to help the school weather budget cuts like the one it faces next year, but acknowledges that now is not the best time to do that. University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino wants to create a fund to help the school weather budget cuts like the one it faces next year, but acknowledges that now is not the best time to do that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.